New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, over 25,000 home guards on Tuesday lost their job ahead of Diwali as the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday terminated their services citing financial crunch as the reason behind the move.

The Yogi Adityanath government was under pressure from the Supreme Court to pay them at par with the police constables. The state home guards were earlier getting daily allowance of around Rs 500 which later was increased to Rs 672 on the top court’s order. This extra allowance was said to become an extra burden on the state government which led it to take the harsh decision.

Issuing a notification, the state police said that 25,000 home guards will be relieved from their duties. “The decision to end 25,000 Home Guard services was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary,” an order issued by Additional Director General (ADG) BP Jogdand, stated.

With the objective to further reduce their number, the government has planned to cut the number of days they are asked report for duty from 25 to 15 days. With this move, more than 99,000 home guards will lose their job.

As of now, there are more than 90,000 home guards in the state out of which around 25,000 lost their job with the announcement from the state government.

Nearly a year ago, the state government had deployed the 25,000 home guards to fill up the vacancies in the Police Department. As per norms, these home guards do not have any fixed monthly salary and are paid on the basis of the number of days of duty.