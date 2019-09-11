New Delhi: It is not a piece of good news for 25,000 home guards in Uttar Pradesh as they are going to lose their regular payment with the home department in the state planning to remove their postings from police stations and traffic signals.

“Home guards, who were hired for deployment in traffic signals and police stations, will be relieved from their duties soon,” sources in the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department told India Today TV.

As of now, there are more than 90,000 home guards in the state out of which around 25,000 will face the risk of not earning regularly due to the proposed decision of the state government.

Depending on the demand, the home guard department will assign them duties, and if no duties are available, these home guards will not earn money as they are paid on a daily basis.

Sources in the home department informed that the daily remuneration of home guards will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 672.

Sources further said as the government is not willing to increase the budget for them, that is why thousands of them may not get regular work, but the arrears pending from December 2016 will be given to them.