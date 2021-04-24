New Delhi: With over 3.46 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2,624 fatalities, India reported yet another grim milestone of the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The country’s tally of total confirmed cases has now surged to 1,66,10,481, while the death toll mounted to 1,89,544. “India reported 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths and 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,66,10,481; Total recoveries: 1,38,67,997; Death toll: 1,89,544; Active cases: 25,52,940; Total vaccination: 13,83,79,832″, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Yesterday, a total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded across the country. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Govt Imposes Ban on THIS Amid Rising COVID Cases. Read Details
“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country. Addressing a virtual press conference in Geneva, he stated, “the situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do”.
Coronavirus in India: Here are the latest updates:
- Amid several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen in the COVID-19 fight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers and all state governments need to work together to meet requirements of life-saving gas and medicines.
- Chairing a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories with maximum COVID-19 cases, Modi urged states to work as one and coordinate with one another to fulfil medical requirements, asserting that “if we work as one nation, there will not be any scarcity of resources”.
- An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning as the state battles a surge in coronavirus cases. In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country following a record spike in coronavirus cases, the railways has decided to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.
- The Gurdwara Samiti of Indirapuram here is providing oxygen cylinders to help patients at a time when the life-saving gas is in short supply.
- Dropping a little from the record high of 68,631 new cases in a day recorded on April 18, Maharashtra reported 66,836 new cases yesterday, taking its overall tally to 41,61,676.
- The Rajasthan government set up a 24×7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts. The control room, set up in the IT Department’s C-Scheme, will coordinate with district-level war rooms and different government departments for better management of the pandemic.
- The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 145.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.08 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,990,684 and 571,180, respectively.