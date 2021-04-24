New Delhi: With over 3.46 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2,624 fatalities, India reported yet another grim milestone of the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The country’s tally of total confirmed cases has now surged to 1,66,10,481, while the death toll mounted to 1,89,544. “India reported 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths and 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,66,10,481; Total recoveries: 1,38,67,997; Death toll: 1,89,544; Active cases: 25,52,940; Total vaccination: 13,83,79,832″, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Yesterday, a total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded across the country. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Govt Imposes Ban on THIS Amid Rising COVID Cases. Read Details

“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country. Addressing a virtual press conference in Geneva, he stated, “the situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do”.

Coronavirus in India: Here are the latest updates: