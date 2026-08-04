‘Over 30 members killed by ‘unknown gunmen”: Top LeT terrorist makes big admission on camera, blames Indian agents behind killings

He also claimed that members of the organisation were no longer able to live peacefully in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of the alleged campaign against them.

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'Over 30 members killed by 'unknown gunmen'': Top LeT terrorist makes big admission on camera, blames Indian agents behind killings (Image: screengrab)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-linked operative has publicly admitted that more than 30 members of the organisation have been killed over the last three to four years. His statement is being seen as one of the rare public admissions by someone associated with the group about its losses in recent years. The claim was made by Rizwan Hanif in a video that is believed to have been recorded in May but has only recently surfaced on social media.

Speaking to supporters, Hanif alleged that Indian intelligence agencies were behind the killings. He claimed the attacks were carried out using what he called an “unknown gunman” strategy.

In the video, he claims that over the past 3 to 4 years, many members of their banned organisation, behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, have been killed in various parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK).

According to Hanif, LeT members were targeted in several cities across Pakistan, including Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.

He said that more than 30 members of the outfit had lost their lives in the past three to four years, blaming Indian intelligence for the attacks.

His remarks are significant because they openly acknowledge that the terror outfit has suffered repeated losses over the years. In recent years, several people linked to terrorist organisations have been shot dead by unidentified attackers in different parts of Pakistan. These incidents have led to widespread speculation about who was responsible.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of carrying out targeted killings inside its territory. However, India has consistently denied these allegations.

Hanif also claimed that members of the organisation were no longer able to live peacefully in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of the alleged campaign against them. He alleged that Indian intelligence agencies, through their network of agents, had been responsible for the deaths of several LeT operatives.

How Lashkar-e-Taiba was formed

LeT was set up in Pakistan in the late 1980s by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zafar Iqbal and Abdullah Azzam. It was created as the armed wing of Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad, an Islamist organisation that emerged during the Soviet-Afghan War.

After Soviet forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the group’s activities gradually shifted towards Jammu and Kashmir.

LeT has been designated as a terrorist organisation by India, the United States, the United Nations and several other countries. India, along with a number of Western nations, has repeatedly alleged that the outfit has received support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Pakistan has denied these allegations.