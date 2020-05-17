New Delhi: A day after a total of 30 migrant workers were killed in two separate road accidents-24 in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya and six in Madhya Pradesh’s Banda-over 30 migrant labourers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district early this morning. Also Read - Auraiya Accident: PMO Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each

However, all of them were released after being given preliminary treatment at the Jalpaiguri district hospital where they were taken after the accident.

West Bengal: 32 migrants labourers injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district today morning. All injured were taken to Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Women and children were among those injured in this accident.

All the migrant labourers were on their way to Cooch Behar, which, too is in West Bengal. The driver of the bus, however, is reported to be absconding.

Another accident which was reported today took place in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. Four people, including a migrant worker and his wife-all returning to Indore-died after being crushed by a tanker truck in Barwani, which is on Madhya Pradesh’s border with neighbouring Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh: A migrant worker and his wife and 2 other people killed after being crushed by a tanker truck in Barwani. All 4 people were returning to Indore from Maharashtra. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Earlier this week, in yet another accident involving migrants, at least eight migrant workers were killed and 50 others were injured in a bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.