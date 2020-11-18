Hyderabad: Over 30 monkeys were suspected to be poisoned to death and stuffed in gunny bags in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, a Forest Department official said on Wednesday. Also Read - Diwali Gift: Telangana Govt Waives 50% Property Tax to Ease Financial Struggles of People

The carcasses were found on a hillock near Shanigapuram village in the districton Tuesday, he said.

Since the dead monkeys, including young ones, were in a highly decomposed state, postmortem could not be conducted, the official said.

Forest and police officials are investigating and inquiring people from nearby villages.

“The monkeys are suspected to have been poisoned to death. As of now who has done this act is not clear.

Whether farmers (to protect their crop) or someone else. We are inquiring,” the official told PTI over phone.