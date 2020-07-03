New Delhi: Both Noida and Ghaziabad — the two cities that share borders with Delhi — have seen an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. While the district administrations blame Delhi for the rise in the number of the cases, the Centre has asked the UP government to ramp up testing in both Noida and Ghaziabad. Also Read - Containment Zones in Gurugram Today: Number of Hotspots Decreases From 108 to 104 | Check List

The coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 2,477 as 116 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, official data showed. So far, 22 people have died from the infection in the district. Only three patients got discharged since Wednesday, leaving 929 active cases in the district, according to the data issued by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

With the recovery of three more patients on Thursday, the number of people who have got discharged so far reached 1,526, the highest in the state, it added.

The recovery rate of patients dropped to 61.60 per cent from 64.47 per cent on Wednesday, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second-highest number of active cases in the state after adjoining Ghaziabad (931). They are followed by Lucknow (423), Kanpur Nagar (273), Meerut (273), Varanasi (219), Aligarh (202), Mathura (154), and Bulandshahr (141), the data stated.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 817 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 593 patients got discharged and 17 deaths were recorded during the 24-hour period, it showed.

In Ghaziabad, household screening has already begun. Healthcare workers have visited over 1 lakh households screening 4.77 lakh people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad district. From Thursday, a special health surveillance campaign has been launched in Ghaziabad in which 2,100 teams would conduct surveys of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in both containment and non-containment zones of the district.

For monitoring the status of COVID-19 cases in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government had designated Special Secretary Shiv Sahay Awasthi as the nodal officer for Ghaziabad district, who arrived here along with Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Meerut range.