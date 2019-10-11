New Delhi: According to reports, 306 incidents of stone-pelting have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, which have caused injuries to nearly 100 security personnel.

89 of those injured are said to be from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The figures are said to be from an internal note of the security forces, which were deployed in huge numbers in the Kashmir Valley in the days leading up to what turned out to be the announcement of revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the report, the number of stone-pelting incidents is far less than those during the unrest that followed in the wake of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani’s killing at the hands of the security forces. In the first six months of 2019, there have been only 40 incidents of stone-pelting, the report adds.

One of the major incidents of stone-pelting took place on August 9 in Srinagar’s Soura, which the government first denied but later admitted to.

According to records, five encounters have taken place in the Valley since August 5, in which 10 terrorists were killed and two security forces personnel were martyred and two others injured.

The Kashmir Valley has been cut off from the rest of the country as it continues to be under strict security lockdown even as it has been opened for tourists and the government has started the process of releasing leaders it had detained to prevent violent protests from breaking out.

As part of the August 5 announcement, Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood too. Starting October 31, two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into being under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.