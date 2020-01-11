New Delhi: Security forces are on high alert as Intelligence agencies claimed that more than 300 terrorists, including several from Afghanistan, are being trained at launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Army.

“The terrorists are ready to infiltrate into India to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities ahead of Republic Day on January 26”, the intel agencies informed yesterday. Officials further asserted that the banned group also wanted to revive its local base in Jammu and Kashmir as most of their ground workers are caught or killed in security forces’ operations and the remaining are unable to survive and fight.

Speaking to a leading portal, a security official said some foreign terrorists have already entered. “They are better fighters, hence their involvement is a big concern. Afghan terrorists are the biggest threat to Kashmir peace at the moment”, he told India Today.

Notably, 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 due to major anti-terror operations conducted by the security forces. As per data shared by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to Parliament in the monsoon session last year infiltration attempts increased to 84 since abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, as compared to 53 in the preceding time frame. Successful infiltration attempts, however, have come down from 59 to 32, the MHA had said.

On the other hand, Mufti Rauf Asgar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, has reportedly briefed the terrorists (being trained in these launchpads in PoK) about his terror plans in India.