New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day, reported PTI. Also Read - Pakistan Approves Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V For Emergency Use

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude. Also Read - Republic Day 2021: From No Chief Guest to Parade Time and Venue, Here's All You Need To Know

For the security arrangements of the tractor rally, we will be providing required Police deployment realising that there are elements of threat to create disturbance in the rally: Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police https://t.co/SAgWiDXC4g Also Read - Ladakh Tableau To Be Featured In Republic Day Parade For The First Time — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

“Over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over,” Pathak said at a press conference.

When asked to elaborate, he said, “There is a threat perception that Pakistan-based terrorist groups can create some trouble. Mischievous elements can create a law-and-order situation. The 308 Twitter handles originating from Pakistan have been pushing hashtags linked to the farmers’ protest and the tractor rally.”

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)