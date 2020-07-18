New Delhi: More than 11 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh are in quarantine, followed by 7.27 lakh in Maharashtra, 3.25 lakh in Gujarat and 2.4 lakh in Odisha. In total, a whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country. Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Extension News: Weekend Shutdown Announced in 4 Districts | Check Guidelines

Suspected COVID-19 patients, asymptomatic and mild positive cases, and high-risk contacts of infected people are being kept in quarantine to curb the virus spread, officials said.

Some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam don't allow home quarantine.

In Delhi, mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are allowed home quarantine and they are being constantly monitored by experts through telephone or video calls.

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Lakh

Maharashtra: 7.27 lakh

Gujarat: 3.25 lakh

Odisha: 2.4 lakh

Haryana: 49,907

Tamil Nadu: 46,969

Chhattisgarh: 41,0621

Punjab: 25,307

Jharkhand: 24,497

Karnataka: 17,858

Delhi: 14,596

Assam: 8,799

The Home Ministry officials said states and union territories which are showing positive trends in terms of controlling the spread of the novel virus are Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The states where worrying trends continue are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, another official said.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 10,03,832, while the death toll mounted to 25,602 as on Friday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at 2,84,281 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,56,369, Delhi at 1,18,645, Karnataka at 51,422, Gujarat at 45,481, Uttar Pradesh at 43,441 and Telangana at 41,018.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 38,044 in Andhra Pradesh, 36,117 in West Bengal, 27,174 in Rajasthan, 24,002 in Haryana, 21,764 in Bihar and 20,378 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has recorded 19,754 infections, Odisha 15,392 and Jammu and Kashmir 12,156 cases. Kerala has reported 10,275 coronavirus infections so far, while Punjab has 9,094 cases.

Of the total 25,602 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,194 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,545 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,236, Gujarat 2,089, Uttar Pradesh 1,046, Karnataka 1,032, West Bengal 1,023, Madhya Pradesh 689 and Rajasthan 538.

So far 492 people have died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Telangana, 322 in Haryana, 230 in Punjab, 222 in Jammu and Kashmir, 197 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Assam, 42 in Jharkhand and 37 in Kerala.

India has seen a steady decline in active caseload and officials have attributed the positive development to targeted and proactive measures.

(With PTI Inputs)