Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday has decided to set up 34 child-friendly police stations across the state in a bid to reduce mental pressure on children who need to visit police stations for some reason, an official statement said to a news agency PTI.

A proposal to set up 34 such police stations, one in each police district, was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also in charge of the Home Department in the state.

Each child-friendly police station will have beds, chairs, tables, toys, and first aid kits for children. According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the child-friendly police station walls will have wall paintings and informative pictures.

Children’s books, magazines, and newspapers will also be present in the child-friendly police station. The special logos and posters on child rights and Do’s and Don’ts for the police personnel will be put up at these police stations.

The CMO in a statement said that children come under the purview of the law on different occasions and they also visit police stations to seek help. Keeping this in view, the chief minister felt that a suitable atmosphere for children is needed at police stations. The name and contact details of the Child Welfare Officer and other related information will also be displayed at the child-friendly police stations.

