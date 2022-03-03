Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Intensifying its efforts to bring back more stranded citizens from Ukraine, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days. The Aviation Ministry also added that 17 flights with around 3,500 Indians expected to arrive in India tomorrow.Also Read - Zelenskyy Vows to Rebuild Ukraine After War, Says Russia Will Compensate For All Damages

The Civil Aviation Ministry further added that airlines such as Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday.

For the past one week, India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24.

“The number of civilian flights is being scaled up further, and more than 7,400 people are expected to be brought through special flights in next two days,” the ministry’s statement mentioned.

The ministry also added that 3,500 people are expected to be brought back to India on Friday and over 3,900 on Saturday.

In the meantime, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi briefed the media on Thursday and said a large number of students have left Kharkiv after the MEA issued advisory on Wednesday. “The total number of Indians waiting to cross Ukraine’s western borders has reduced. I am in touch with Russian and Ukraine authorities for the evacuation of Indian nationals,” he said.

“We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighboring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them,” he said.