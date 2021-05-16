New Delhi: Amid all kinds of help and medical aid poring from around the world to help India battle the second wave of Covid-19 crisis, the biggest-ever single consignment of oxygen concentrators landed in New Delhi from China on Sunday afternoon. A consignment of more than 3,600 oxygen concentrators weighing approximately 100 tonnes arrived from Hangzhou Airport in China in a Boeing 747-400 wide-body aircraft, as per an India Today report. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: Read Latest Update on Delhi Metro Services After Lockdown Extension

The jumbo charter landed at Delhi airport at 3:18 pm on Sunday, said Jaspreet Singh, National Sales Head at Bollore Logistics India, a multinational transport and logistics company, that executed this import. They overcame complex logistical challenges in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Beijing to implement the same. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Likely To Be Extended Till May 24, Metro Services To Remain Shut: Report

As India battles the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the demand for medical supplies including oxygen concentrators surges, this huge consignment will cater to the demand in Delhi NCR as well as other badly affected cities in north India. This consignment is said to be one of many charters scheduled in the coming weeks. Also Read - Delhi Starts Oxygen Concentrator Banks in Every District, to Provide Home Delivery to COVID Patients