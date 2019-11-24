New Delhi: A total fine of Rs 577 crore have been collected from September 1 since the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force across the country. Speaking in the lower House, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply, apprised that traffic police across 18 states and Union Territories issued 38 lakh challans to motorists since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The data pertains to Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

“Nearly 38,39,406 challans have been issued and Rs 5,77,51,79,895 collected after the implementation of certain provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019”, the Union minister stated, adding the actual revenue is not available. The information was based on the database of NIC (VAHAN, SARATHI).

The highest number of challans were recorded in Tamil Nadu at 14,13,996. The least number of challans were recorded in Goa at 58. Besides, Gadkari also claimed that fatalities due to road accidents have come down during September-October compared to the same period last year. Of the data available for nine states, only Chhattisgarh saw a rise in fatalities. Puducherry saw the highest reduction in fatalities at -30.7 per cent. The deaths due to road accidents also came down in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, 3 Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Chandigarh. Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the government had increased the penalties for violations of traffic rules Several states, those governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had rejected the MV Act and refused to enforce the fines.

