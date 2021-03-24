Chennai: Over 40 cases of coronavirus were recorded in an IT company in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Tuesday. According to reports, four cases initially were recorded which has eventually grown into a cluster of 40 cases. However, the local authorities have been directed to shut down the work with minimal staff. Also Read - India Sees Sharpest 1-day Coronavirus Spike in Months With Over 47,000 Fresh Cases & 275 Deaths in 24 Hours

As per media reports, a Thuraipakkam resident tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago which led to the officials tracing the resident's contact to an IT company. After testing the employees there, four cases were confirmed, which led to more contact tracing and testing later.

And then, over 364 contacts were traced and tested which has confirmed 40 cases in the company. The infected employees of the company moved between three branches of the office in Perungudi, Taramani, and Kandanchavadi, and the virus had spread among them, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has disinfected the company's premises after the cases were reported.

In the meantime, the civic body has shut down seven IT companies in the Perungudi building to contain the infection and the testing has been ramped up in the area as well. Moreover, in the same building, over 16 IT firms were working of which seven had permitted employees to come to the office for work.