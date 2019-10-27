New Delhi: Nearly 40 hours after a two-year-old baby has been trapped in a borewell in a Tamil Nadu village, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern and prayed that the baby should be rescued and reunited with the family at the earliest.

While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued & reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest 🙏#savesurjeeth — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2019

The baby is yet to be rescued who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu even as rescue operation has entered the third day.

The baby named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday at 5:30 pm. After the mishap, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district as the baby got stuck at 30 feet. As per reports, the baby further went down the borewell and got stuck at about 100 feet.

On Sunday, the rescue operation was still underway. State Minister C Vijayabaskar and Commissioner of Revenue Admn J Radhakrishnan were present at the spot to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, they also met family members of the baby.

Authorities said they were not able to assess the boy’s condition because of the layers of wet mud around him.

On Saturday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) took over the rescue operations as other techniques used to take the boy out of the borewell failed.

Initially, earthmoving equipment were used to dig a pit near the borewell to reach the boy. But it was stopped midway as the terrain was rocky.