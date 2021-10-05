Patna: At least 40 people, including a number of children, have reportedly fallen ill after suffering in the Nathu Bigha village in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. As per an IANS report, the state health department claimed that a medical team was sent to the village, but the residents said that no team had visited them so far. The department said the villagers claimed that they were being treated by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP).Also Read - No Delay In Pension! Employees To Get PPO On Date Of Retirement; Here's How

"The villagers are under the serious grip of diarrhoea for the last one week. Many of them are unable to walk. The rural RMPs assist them with medicines and many of them have been given saline and glucose," said R.P. Manjhi, a panchayat member of Nathu Bigha.

"Since the situation in the village is reported to be bad and the condition of some of the patients very serious, we have met with Dr Yatindra Kumar, the in-charge of the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Madanpur block.

“Some villagers informed us about the serious situation of Nathupur Bigha village. We are sending a team, ambulances and medicines. The serious patients will be taken to CHC Madanpur and Sadar hospital Aurangabad,” Kumar said.

Niti Aayog on October 1 published a report which said that the health infrastructure of Bihar is on top from the bottom with only six beds available for every one lakh people.

(With IANS inputs)