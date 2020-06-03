New Delhi: A massive fire that was caused by a blast at a chemical factory at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat has left at least 40 workers injured. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: No Flight Operation at Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM; Mobile Network Services Disrupted in Raigad

To bring the situation under control, over 10 fire trucks have rushed to the spot. As part of the preventive measures, people in nearby villages have been evacuated to safer places as the chemical fire is poisonous and can cause death.

Visuals shared on social media showed a long plume of black smoke rising from the plant that is located on an open area.

“Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire,” Bharuch collector MD Modia told PTI.

However, the fire has engulfed the unit. The collector further added that the residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory are being evacuated as a precautionary measure because of the presence of plants of poisonous chemicals near the affected factory.