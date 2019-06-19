Chennai: Taking a stand on the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday said that playing politics at this time is wrong. He said, “Water management is a crucial subject. We’re doing maximum what we can do. Even after deficient rain, we’re trying hard to provide water. Over 400 water tanks distributing water in the city. At this time, playing politics is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani had directed officials to establish a monitoring committee led by a senior officer to visit every street in each zone and ensure adequate water supply, stated a report. Notably, a report claimed that at least 100 hostels owned by 350 members have stopped operations and requested residents to leave the premises, as per the Chennai Hostel Owners’ Welfare Association.

As per media reports on Monday, few IT firms from Tamil Nadu had asked their employees to work from home. Some restaurants in Chennai were reported to have reduced their operating hours due to the prevailing issue. Reacting to the news, Minister Velumani said the government system was capable of supplying water to Chennai till November. He further called the media reports as “manufactured” news.

Velumani noted that Chennai was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD. This water crisis is not new to the southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for the past several months after Chennai’s Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, reached its lowest level. The locals have reportedly been perturbed over the shortage of water as well as the soaring temperatures in the capital city.

(With agency inputs)