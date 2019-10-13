New Delhi: About 4,762 cases of snatching took place only in Delhi so far in 2019 — the latest victim being PM Narendra Modi’s niece Damayantiben Modi. According to a TOI report, the number could actually be higher if cases remained unreported.

Around 20 cases of snatchings take place every day in Delhi, the report said. There’s no exclusive law to deal with snatching. It’s treated as theft under Sections 379 and 356.

On Saturday, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s CivilLines when Damayantiben Modi was getting down from an autorickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil lines. According to her, Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse were snatched by the robbers. Late in the day, the Delhi Police said the culprits have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. Both of them are from Delhi. One, as police said, is a minor.

“Over the period of time, Delhi has been witnessing several such crimes and we have been saying that 90 per cent of illegal immigrants are responsible for a rise in the crimes in the city but when it comes to taking an action against them, the Delhi chief minister says that they (illegal immigrants) brothers. Arvind Kejriwal has been protecting them,” Manoj Tiwari told India Today slamming the Kejri government for the spike in crime rate.

A spate of such incidents has been reported from around Delhi in recent weeks. A journalist was robbed while covering PM Modi’s return from the US at Palam airport last month, while another scribe was targeted on the Ashram flyover when he was travelling in an auto with his two friends. A pillion rider snatched the journalist’s mobile phone and fled.

In another incident, three men were arrested for snatching a Brazilian woman’s handbag in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2 area.