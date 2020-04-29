New Delhi: Nearly 4,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Gujarat because of the nationwide lockdown, are being brought back home in 60-odd private buses from Veraval in Gir-Somnath district. Also Read - Andhra Man Tries To Smuggle 1.7 Kg Weed From US Into India Through Sleeping Bags, Busted

The Gujarat government has also arranged for buses to ferry the migrants of neighbouring states who were stranded in different parts of the state.

After holding talks with the Andhra Pradesh government, Gujarat government has hired around 60 private buses to ferry 4,000 Andhra fishermen to Visakhapatnam from Veraval. These fishermen will reach Visakhapatnam after two days on the road.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has asked its officials to ensure that the entire operation is executed smoothly and Rs 2,000 will be handed to each of the fishermen upon their arrival in the state.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government has decided to quarantine all fishermen upon their arrival as per the guidelines of the Health Ministry.

The move from the sate comes just before the allowed interstate movement of stranded people with certain conditions.