New Delhi: Vande Bharat train hit cattle on railway track again, leading to damage to train’s nose. While the menace of cattle on railway track continues to hound the recently launched, high-speed Vande Bharat trains in India, official data shows that cattle run-overs affected nearly 200 trains in the first nine days of October itself. In 2022, the number of trains that hit cattle was over 4000.Also Read - Vande Bharat Express Train Collides With Cattle Near Valsad's Atul Station In Gujarat; 3rd Accident In Month

OVER 4000 TRAINS HIT CATTLE IN 2022

In the first nine days of October, 200 trains have been affected, taking the number to 4,433 for the year so far. Cattle run-overs can cause serious damage to the trains, delay them and even cause derailment. Also Read - IRCTC Update, October 29: Indian Railways Cancels Over 140 Trains Today. Check List Here

Notably, the worst affected among them all is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train which was launched on 1 October. The ‘nose’ of the train damaged now owing to three run-ins with cattle in the first nine days of October. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Nearly 100 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

To avoid such accidents, Indian Railways officials had stated that they had barricaded several areas around the tracks. However, the officials also mentioned that it becomes impossible to cover longer stretches owing to residential areas and farms.

The Indian Railways have also identified areas where these accidents occur more frequently and is under way to completely fence off the areas. According to the latest update, around 40 per cent of the work has been completed.

NORTH CENTRAL RAILWAY ZONE MORE PRONE TO CATTLE HITS

The Northern Railway zone recorded the highest number of cattle run over cases — nearly 6,800 — across the divisions of Moradabad and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Firozpur in Punjab, Ambala in Haryana, and Delhi, as per the officials.

According to information accessed by PTI, North Central Railway zone, which saw more than 6,500 of the 26,000 cases of cattle run-overs in 2020-21, is one of the worst-affected Railway zones. It covers 3,000 km of tracks and hosts parts of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors.

It includes divisions like Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj, and is the gateway for trains from the east to reach the northern parts of India.

The identified stretches include sections in the North Central Railways and Northern Railways –

In the Jhansi Division between Virangana Lakshmibai

Gwalior section, Prayagraj Division between Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Prayagraj section, Moradabad Division between Alam Nagar and Shahjehanpur

Lucknow Division between Alam Nagar and Lucknow

VANDE BHARAT TRAINS

Three of the five Vande Bharat trains pass through routes in the North Central Railway zone.”The Vande Bharat trains were designed to ensure that there are no severe damages to them due to CROs. This is why these premium trains have replaceable cone-shaped cover in the front portion which is made of fibre reinforced plastic to absorb the impact of a collision with cattle,” an official said.

This cover costs the Railways around ₹10,000 to 15,000 per piece and they are replaced within hours of a collision. The national transporter has a basket of around 10 spares for these trains. According to data provided by the Railways, trains affected by cattle run-overs rose from 360 in January to 635 in September, with more than 22 trains being affected daily.