Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday informed the state assembly that nearly 41 pregnant women have so far succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala after the virus infection broke out in the southern state one and half years ago. Giving further updates, the state minister said that the number of the COVID positive persons, who had committed suicide in the state, stood at 149.

She said this while replying to a question in this regard raised by Congress legislator T J Vinod. "As per the figures reported from the districts, 41 pregnant women have succumbed to the disease in the state. Besides, 149 patients affected with the viral infection have committed suicide," George said.

In response to another query, the health minister informed that there seems to be no difference in the findings of the recent sero prevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by the ICMR.

She stated that as per the ICMR study report, the sero positivity rate in Kerala was 0.33 per cent, 0.88 per cent and 11.6 per cent in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4 per cent in May 2021.

“It has risen to 82.61 per cent when the state conducted the sero prevalence study during the August-September this year,” she added.

The increase in the sero positivity rate in the state was expected and it could be attributed to the progress in vaccination and the lifestyle of people, she said adding that it was the reflection of the effective COVID management initiatives of the state government.

The findings of the state study indicated that a larger section of the population in the state have attained the resistance power against the pandemic.

It also pointed out that 17 per cent of the total population was still prone to the disease, George said.

The highest sero prevalence rate, among various categories of people who have received two doses of vaccine, was found among the coastal people-93.3 per cent, the minister added quoting the survey.

(With inputs from PTI)