Mumbai: At least 467 trains including local trains and passenger trains are bound to face cancellation due to a 72-hour mega block on Friday and Saturday, announced the Central Railway. Shivaji Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways said that the mega block will be in force due to the addition of two new lines between Thane and Diva stations located near Mumbai. He further added that the mega block will start from February 5 at midnight and will carry on till February 7 at midnight.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 478 Trains Passing Through Delhi, UP And Bihar | Full List

During the mega block period, at least 350 suburban locals and 117 mail, express, and passenger trains will be cancelled, said the Railways. It informed, “The Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block between Thane and Diva for cut and connection works and commissioning of the new RRI building in Diva in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines.” Also Read - Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2422 Posts Begins Today at rrccr.com

“We have informed all municipalities concerned to arrange buses in the affected sections during the block period,” the official added. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Adds Extra Stoppage To These Trains From Today | Full List Here