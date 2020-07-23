Coronavirus India Latest Updates: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 45,720 new cases marking the highest single-day spike, while the death toll recorded in the last 24 hours stands at 1,129. While the overall number is unprecedented, the states are tackling the COVID-19 situation with local lockdowns, increased testing etc. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: 'Total Shutdown' in State Likely? Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Mulling Over The Decision Amid Spike in COVID Cases

1. Pune surpassed Delhi, Mumbai in the number of daily fresh cases. The lockdown in Pune is ending today.

2. The daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu soared to a new record high of 5,849 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,86,492.

3. West Bengal government has ordered a complete shutdown on July 23, 25 and 29 to contain the spread of the coronavirus cases in the state.

4. Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719.

5. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after analysing the results of the latest survey for sero-prevalence, the city government has decided to conduct more such exercises every month to formulate better policies for tackling the pandemic.

6. Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607.

7. Curfew-like restrictions will be imposed for 14 days across Manipur, beginning Thursday at 2 pm, to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Delhi model — behind the transformation from the Corona hub to the capital which turned the tide in its favour — is being praised. On June 23, Delhi recorded 3,947 fresh cases, the highest daily number of cases in 24 hours since the outbreak. On Wednesday, one month later, the number was 1,349. The numbers have improved steadily since June. The recovery rate which had fallen to nearly 36 per cent last month has now risen to 84 per cent, much higher than the national recovery rate of 62.72 per cent.