New Delhi: India witnessed a single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of total positive cases stands at 13,85,522. Active cases are at around 5 lakh. several states are under lockdown at the fag end of Unlock 2.0, which will be going to end this month. Also Read - Overemphasis on Fever as Predominant COVID-19 Symptom May Lead to Missing Several Cases, Claims AIIMS Study

Here are the top developments Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

1. Believe it or not — Delhi now has fewer active cases than Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat. At present, Delhi has 12,657 active cases. Also Read - Bengaluru News: Over 3,300 COVID-19 Patients go Missing Amid Rapid Surge in Cases

2. Several states are under lockdown in a bid to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, more high-risk areas were brought under lockdown.

3. Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737, according to state officials.

4. Uttar Pradesh is under weekend lockdown. Uttarakhand’s four districts — Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts — are also under similar lockdown.

5. Jammu went into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 PM, while a six-day complete lockdown has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley except Bandipora since Thursday.

6. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with over 3.5 lakh cases. Civic authorities of Nagpur city announced a voluntary ‘janta curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday, when only essential services will remain functional.

7. A complete lockdown was imposed in Nagaland capital Kohima till July 31, while it will come into effect in Dimapur from Sunday till August 2. The Meghalaya government too has announced a complete lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from July 26 to July 29.

8. Karnataka is only 10,00 cases away from reaching the 1 lakh-mark. It will be the fourth state to reach the mark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

9. India has conducted over 4.20 lakhs test in a day on Saturday, reaching the highest number of tests.

10. West Bengal government has barred all trains and flight operations on July 29, in the view of the ongoing lockdown in the state.