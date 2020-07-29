New Delhi: Within two days, India recorded one lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 as its total tally went from 14 lakh on Monday to 15 lakh on Wednesday. Over 48,000 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data claimed. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police to Check Late Actor’s Bank Statements to Cross Check Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty

Here are the latest updates

1. The total coronavirus cases climbed to 15,31,669, while the country's death toll due to the disease rose to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 8 am showed.

2. There are 5,09,447 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

3. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 64.51 per cent.

4. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

5. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends beginning August 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

6. Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive. Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

7. China’s COVID-19 cases in a single day have crossed the 100-mark for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound after Beijing contained it in Wuhan where the contagion first emerged in December last year.

8. The National Health Commission in China on Wednesday said that 101 new confirmed coronavirus cases including 98 locally-transmitted and three imported ones were reported in the country on Tuesday.

9. The Delhi government is likely to delink hotels that were recently attached with dedicated COVID-19 hospitals as there has been a decline in the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in the last few days in the city, sources said on Tuesday.

10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to chair a strategic meeting today wherein a decision to delink the hotels may be taken, said a government source. “With no patients in hotels and reducing number of patients in Delhi hospitals, important strategic decisions may be taken,” he said.