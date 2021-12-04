Bhopal: Over 49 children studying in a government-run primary and middle school fell sick on Saturday after allegedly consuming a poisonous fruit in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, an official told news agency PTI. Giving further details, the official added that the school children had consumed Ratanjot (Alkanet) fruit from a tree near their school in Barghat area of the district on Friday.Also Read - 5-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets New Lease of Life After Brain-Dead MP Farmer Donates His Heart

Hours later, the students complained of vomiting, colic and uneasiness after returning home, and were admitted to a healthy facility in Barghat.

As per updates, over 47 children have been discharged, two were referred to Seoni district hospital for further treatment.

In a similar incident, over 13 students of another government primary school in Barhat had taken ill on Thursday after consuming Ratanjot fruit. However, the students were later discharged from hospital.

Last month, over 50 people, including women and children, fell sick after eating food served at a feast in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. After their condition became serious, they were shifted to the Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) and Hospital.