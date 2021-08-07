Indore: In an unfortunate incident, at least five people have died after consuming spurious liquor laced with methanol in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in the last 15 days as per their viscera reports. This was informed by police on Saturday.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Rains: Death Toll Rises to 12; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For 23 Districts

“Five people have died after drinking liquor in two different bars in the city in a fortnight. Traces of poisonous methyl alcohol (methanol) have been found in their viscera samples as per the report, which means they died after consuming a poisonous liquor,” Indore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manish Kapuria told PTI. Also Read - Video: IAF Helicopter Rescues 4 Stranded Men From the Roof of a House in Flood-Hit MP | WATCH

Giving further reports, the police added that spurious liquor blended with Methanol is prepared by some unscrupulous elements for fast money but such composition is fatal. The police also added that such people are identified in different districts of western Madhya Pradesh and a drive is on against them. Also Read - MP Floods: Minister Airlifted After he Gets Stuck in Flood-hit Village in Datia | See Pics

Another police officer said five people, aged between 30 and 40 years, had died after consuming spurious whiskey of the same brand in two bars of the city in the last 15 days.

Five people, including two bar owners, have been arrested under section 304 (causing death by negligence) and other counts of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from PTI)