Home

News

India

Over 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalised At UP District Hospital in Last 72 Hours Due To Severe Heat Wave, State on Alert

Over 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalised At UP District Hospital in Last 72 Hours Due To Severe Heat Wave, State on Alert

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SK Yadav said the hospital is reeling under pressure as every day around 125 to 135 patients are admitted.

पौधरोपण के रिकॉर्ड बनाए

New Delhi: 54 people have died and around 400 hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Hospital in the last three days. The doctors have said that ‘though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor’. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, they added.

The doctors have further added that the patients are complaining of fever, breathing trouble, and other issues. 23 patients died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 yesterday, SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, said.

You may like to read

Talking to NDTV, Dr BP Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there’s some disease that is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths are reported daily in the hospital.

“As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. So far, only two persons have died due to heat stroke in the district,” Kumar told PTI.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SK Yadav said the hospital is reeling under pressure as every day around 125 to 135 patients are admitted.

“On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons.

“While 20 patients died on June 16, eleven passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60,” he added.

On Saturday, the additional director of the health department of Azamgarh division OP Tiwari said a team of the health department from Lucknow will be coming to Ballia and conducting tests, after which the causes of the deaths would be ascertained.

“Maybe there is a disease, which could not be detected. At this point of time, the temperature is also high. During the summers and winters, the death rates among the diabetic patients and those with breathing difficulties and blood pressure, increases,” he added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has said, “In order to ensure that patients at the district hospital do not face any difficulties, coolers, fans and ACs have been arranged. Apart from this, 15 beds have also been increased.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.