New Delhi: More than 50 per cent of people arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the past three years were below the age of 30 years, according to the data placed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. As per the data, the highest number of people arrested under the anti-terrorism law were from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per official data, a total of 4,690 people were arrested under UAPA between 2018 and 2002, of these 2,501 or 53.32 per cent were under the age of 30. The data was provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

On the question of misuse of the law, the Minister said, "conviction under the act is an outcome of an elaborate judicial process and is dependent on various factors, such as, duration of trial, appraisal of evidence, examination of witnesses, etc. There are adequate Constitutional, institutional and statutory safeguards including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself, to prevent misuse of the law."

According to the data provided by the Minister, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number of arrest in past three year at 1,338. Of this, 931 people were below 30 years of age. Following close behind UP, Manipur accounts for a total of 943 arrests under the controversial anti terror law in past three years. In Manipur, of the total arrests, 499 were below the age of 30 years. In Jammu and Kashmir a total of 750 arrests were made under UAPA in the same time, and 366 among them were of people under 30 years of age.

On the question of custodial deaths under the anti terror law during the same time period, the Minister said, “The information regarding custodial deaths of the persons in custody under the UAPA is not maintained by e National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).”

In the past, the Opposition parties have blamed the government of allegedly used the controversial law to muzzle the voices of dissent in the country. Several student leaders were arrested under the law during anti CAA protest in the country. Recently, 102 people were charged under the law in Tripura in connection with social media posts relating to communal violence in the state.