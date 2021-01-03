Kullu: More than 500 tourists have been stranded in Manali town of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district since Friday night due to heavy snowfall. A rescue operation was underway at the road between South Portal of Atal Tunnel and Solang Nalla in Manali. Also Read - 10 Things To Keep In Mind Before You Head Out To Experience Snowfall

Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali said efforts were being made to restore vehicular traffic and rescue stranded people.

"Rescue teams reached Dhundi around 8 pm. Over twenty 4X4 rescue vehicles with rescue teams sent with orders to provide facilities for stranded people. Taxis and one 48 seater bus also moved to Kulang so that evacuated persons could be shifted. Rescue is still underway," Gharsangi said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

The department issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.