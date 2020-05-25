New Delhi: Long-drawn tensions between the Indian and Chinese troops were hanging on a thin thread as neither of them showed no signs of abating even as efforts to de-escalate a potential standoff continued in the disputed areas of Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - China Reports 51 New Coronavirus Cases, Mostly in Wuhan

According to reports, over 5,000 troops of the People's Liberation Troops have entered India through three different locations along the LAC, forcing the Indian counterpart to enhance its presence to deter the Chinese from carrying out transgressions in further areas.

The Chinese troops have already entered about 3 km into Indian territory on the southeast of the Galwan Valley – better known as 'Hot Springs' of eastern Ladakh.

They have been building a bridge walked in with troops from its road head nearly 10-15 km from the Indian post KM120 there who have pitched tents and are stationed close to it. Meanwhile, the Indian side has been building a bridge near the Indian patrolling point 14 near Galwan Nala on which China has raised objections.

Last week, the Indian side already conveyed its strong objection to China pitching tents and bringing in heavy equipment during the meetings between local commanders of the two armies.

The situation in Eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilt over to the next day before the two sides agreed to “disengage” following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.