New Delhi: As India entered the fourth phase of the lockdown on Monday, country witnessed a record jump of 5,242 new coronavirus cases and 152 fatalities. The fresh figures took the total COVID-19 tally beyond 96,000-mark–96,169 to be specific. The death toll reached 3,029. Also Read - Bizarre! Man Marries Cousin in Bareilly After Wife Gets Stuck at Parents' House

“Highest ever spike of 5242 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths”, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Three states have reported over 10,000 cases so far with Maharashtra being the worst hit. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark. It has reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.

Here are the key developments:

The country’s recovery rate stood at 38.29 per cent this morning. Health Ministry’s data showed that 36,824 people have recovered till now.

India is among 62 nations, including 27 European Union members, who have moved a draft resolution demanding evaluation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s response towards the novel coronavirus pandemic. The European Union-led draft resolution on global COVID-19 response is set to be tabled at the upcoming World Health Assembly on Monday.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid lockdown. People are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport. Also Read - Indian Railways News: Special Train From Delhi Won't Halt in This State From Today - Details Here

2 more passengers on Mumbai-Goa train test positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. A total of 9 passengers on this train have tested positive so far. The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 31. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: BCCI to Chalk Out Skill-Based Training Programme With State Associations

140 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today; 2 deaths reported. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5342, including 133 deaths and 2666 discharged, said Rajasthan Health Department.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requesting her to inform Ministry of Railways about the requirement of a Shramik special Indore-Kolkata train for the migrant workers living in Indore, who want to return to their native place in West Bengal.

Gujarat will make guidelines according to containment zone and non-containment zone. District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones today, said Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani