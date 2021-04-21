Patna: The coronavirus spurt in Bihar has reached a grim total as the state reported 10,455 cases on Tuesday, along with 51 deaths. Capital city of Patna being the worst-hit, alone reported 2186 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload in the state rose to 3,42,059, while there are 56,354 active cases in the state at present. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Won’t be Cancelled, to Start From June 21, Confirms Education Minister

Other major coronavirus-hit districts are: Gaya with 1081 cases, Muzaffarpur (544), Saran (530), Bhagalpur (449) Nalanda (375), Aurangabad (350) and Begusarai (346).

Among the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, while Bhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada.

Here’s a district-wise report of coronavirus cases in Bihar:

As coronavirus cases kept surging over the past few weeks, Bihar’s recovery rate also slid to 82.99 per cent as of last evening. A total of 3577 patients recovered in the last 24 hours across the state while overall 2,83,863 have been cured since the outbreak of the contagion last year.

The Nitish Kumar government had since Sunday night imposed a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state to put a brake on the spread of infection.