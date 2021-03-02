Karnal: In all, 54 students of a school in Karnal have tested COVID-19 positive leading to the suspension of classes and other academic activities. Giving further updates, Karnal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma said three students of Sainik School Kunjpura had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the health department took samples of 390 students and staff members of the school for testing. However, the reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive. Also Read - Explained: What Haryana's 75% Reservation For Locals in Private Sector Means

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

Notably, the Sainik Schools are being run by the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence and the students stay in hostels.

The Haryana education department had reopened schools for classes 9-12 in December last year and classes 3-5 from February 24.