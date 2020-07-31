New Delhi: Within two days of reaching 15 lakh coronavirus cases, India on Friday crossed the 16 lakh-mark as over 50,000 cases are being recorded in 24 hours. The health ministry bulletin on Friday said 55,079 positive cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths has been 779. The total tally now stands at 16,38,871. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown News: Shutdown-Related Curbs Outside Containment Zones Extended Till August 31

1. The Delhi government has allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place.

2. Amid rising COVID infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those who would need it.

3. Karnataka on Thursday reported the biggest single-day spike of 6,128 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,18,632 and the death count to 2,230, the health department said.

4. The Nagaland government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown measures in the state by a month till August 31 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

5. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune district, which has recorded more than 78,000 cases so far and seen a spurt in infections in recent weeks.

6. Maharashtra reported a highest one-day spike of 11,147 new cases on Thursday which took the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,11,798. A total of 266 coronavirus patients died in the state, taking the death count due to the viral infection to 14,729, a release from the Maharashtra health department said.

7. India is currently conducting around five lakh COVID-19 tests every day and the plan is to double the number in next one-two months, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

8. The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up the workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.