New Delhi: India has reported a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID tally of the country rises to 19,64,537, including 5,95,501 active cases.

1. Assam surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases, death toll crosses 120. The number of people infected by the coronavirus in Assam crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,284 new infections, while the death toll reached 121 with six more fatalities, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

2. Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload reached 39,018 on Wednesday, with the detection of 1,337 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 225, a health official said. The state’s recovery figure also breached the 25,000- mark after 1,255 patients were cured of the disease during the last 24 hours.

3. The Meghalaya government has warned of stern action against people who provide false information at the state’s entry points.

4. The caseload of coronavirus patients in Manipur reached 3093 on Wednesday with the detection of 75 fresh cases, including 33 from the central armed police force, in 24 hours.

5. Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were “almost immune” to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading “misinformation” about the novel coronavirus.