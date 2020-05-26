New Delhi: On the second day of domestic flight resumption in the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that over 58,000 passengers had flown on more than 800 flights on day one-May 25-adding that numbers are all set to soar higher. Also Read - Private Jets, Chartered Helicopter Flights Now Allowed on Domestic Routes: Civil Aviation Ministry

"Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May, till midnight. Operations have started in Andhra Pradesh from today. These numbers are all set to soar higher."

Notably, while domestic flight operations resumed nationwide on Monday, two months after being suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal were exempted; the latter because it is currently battling on two fronts: the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

While operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh from today-at Vijaywada and Vizag airports-West Bengal will resume its from May 28 from Kolkata and Bagdogra airports. This is how number of domestic air passengers are all set to soar in the coming days.

Yesterday, after domestic flights resumed, the minister had tweeted: “From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow and West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.”

International flight operations, however, continue to remain suspended. The ban on international flights has been in effect since March 22.