Omicron Variant Latest Update: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said over 59 countries have reported 2,936 Omicron cases so far and besides this, 78,054 probable cases have been detected whose genome sequencing is underway. Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said only 2 countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24.Also Read - 24 Nursing Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka’s Bhadravathi, Hostel Sealed

Giving further details, he said that over all 25 Omicron cases have been reported in the country so far and the detected cases have mild symptoms. He also stated that less than 0.04% of total variants have been detected. Also Read - Mumbai Omicron Update: Only 2 of 211 Samples Show New COVID Variant Presence in Genome Sequencing. Here's What BMC Said

“The overall positivity rate us at 0.73 % in the country in last week. Less than 10,000 cases in last 14 days. Active cases highest in two states- Kerala and Maharashtra with over 43% active cases in the former and over 10% in the latter,” Lav Agarwal stated. Also Read - LED TV, Refrigerator: How Civic Bodies Across India Encouraging All to Get Vaccinated With Incentives

Saying that the WHO highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination, he said adequate precautions have to be followed.

“Surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done. States have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries,” Lav Aggarwal added.