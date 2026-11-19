62 Kerala School Students Fall Ill: A serious incident has surfaced from Kerala, where as many as 62 students at a private school were hospitalised after complaining of suffocation and breathing difficulties in Kollam. It is suspected that the students suffered breathing difficulties and other health problems after exposure to fumes from a nearby tar mixing plant. All the students belong to Auxilium School in Kottiyam. They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The school administration has suspended classes following the incident.
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