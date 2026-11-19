Over 60 Kerala students suffer breathing difficulties, hospitalised after exposure to toxic fumes from tar unit

As per complaints, thick smoke emanating from the nearby tar mixing plant caused discomfort and breathing problems among the students.

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Over 60 Kerala students suffer breathing difficulties, hospitalised after exposure to toxic fumes from tar unit | image: Auxilium School website

62 Kerala School Students Fall Ill: A serious incident has surfaced from Kerala, where as many as 62 students at a private school were hospitalised after complaining of suffocation and breathing difficulties in Kollam. It is suspected that the students suffered breathing difficulties and other health problems after exposure to fumes from a nearby tar mixing plant. All the students belong to Auxilium School in Kottiyam. They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The school administration has suspended classes following the incident.