Mumbai: The metropolitan city saw a slew of protests in October after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) was ordered to cut down trees for the construction of a car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony. Despite agitations from the common man and environmenatlists, 2100 trees were chopped off for the metro shed.

To pacify the protesters, MMRCL claimed to save trees by transplanting over 1800 trees at various locations in Mumbai, including the Aarey and Sanjay Gandhi National Park and had assured citizens that they will be taken care of.

Now, a High-Court-appointed inspection committee found out that 61% of the trees planted by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) during Metro 3 work have died, according to a TOI report.

As per the report, MMRCL uprooted more than 1,561 trees on the Colaba to Seepz (Andheri) line, that were hampering construction work, and they were transplanted to 31 different locations over the last few years. Of these, 956 trees (61%) have died.

The committee is carrying out a three-day inspection of the sites all over Mumbai. Among others, there are two officers from the high court along with the MMRCL staff and the petitioner in the case carrying the rounds.

Meanwhile, environmental activists have alleged that proper precautions were not taken during transplanting these trees, while some others claimed that there are some species of trees that can not survive transplantation.

Tree activist Zoru Bhathena told India Today, “The authority needs to check the health of a tree before uprooting and they must follow the prescribed procedure to ensure that it doesn’t die of shock.”