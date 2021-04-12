Kolkata: At least 61 students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 since April 2 and are currently kept in isolation on campus. As per reports, the students have mild-symptoms and no one has been hospitalised yet. Two buildings of the institute in which every single-occupancy room has an attached toilet have been allowed for the students who started reporting symptoms. Total three doctors are in charge of the students with symptoms and the institute has also tied up with top Kolkata hospitals for regular guidance on home care. Also Read - Travelling by Train Amid COVID-19 Second Wave? Check Out Indian Railways Latest Travel Guidelines

Speaking to NDTV, Professor Prashant Mishra who is president of IIM-C's COVID-19 committee said, "Thankfully all the students have mild symptoms, no one has had to be hospitalised and all emergency measures like oxygen cylinders and ambulances are in place in case of any problem."

Reports suggest that over 570 students have left the campus since the beginning of April, and some 335 are still on campus, including the 61 students in isolation.

According to sources, someone might have contracted the virus in transit and may have spread it as all students returning to campus came with RT-PCR negative reports. And, most likely someone contracted the virus during Holi celebrations. “There must have been some person who was positive and it spread,” sources said.