New Delhi: At this time corona crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday said it has asked 61 private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain urged people who are infected by coronavirus but are asymptomatic to remain at home and isolate themselves.

“Over 61 per cent private hospitals have been ordered to reserve 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients,” Jain said.

He also alleged that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital doesn’t give test reports on time. “70% of people are dying within 24 hours of reaching the hospital as their test reports come in 5-7 days. This is absolutely wrong. Reports should come within 24 hours,” Jain alleged.

He said recently, the RML Hospital tested 94% samples as positive in a day, on retesting it was found that 45% of these are negative. “I have asked the Union Health Minister to fix this casual approach,” Jain added.

Addressing the joint press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the entire focus of the Delhi government is on saving lives of people and providing adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.

“We already have our dedicated COVID-19 facilities. Three more private hospitals were added yesterday. And, if those private hospitals with mixed use (20 per cent reserved beds) are facing logistic issues, then they can be fully converted to dedicated COVID-19 facilities,” Sisodia said.

The statement from the government comes at a time when a single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally beyond 23,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 606 in the national capital.