New Delhi: With 64,531 new cases recorded in the last 24 hous, India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 27,67,274, including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated & 52,889 deaths. A total of 1,092 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - COVID-19 Test Without Prescription? Centre Says Guidelines to be Reviewed as Testing Capacity Increases

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

1. With nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests being held per day, the government has said it would review the guidelines for testing to see if it can be made available on an on-demand basis for the people. Also Read - IPL 2020: Tournament in UAE is 'Much-needed Chaos' we Need in Our Lives, Says Ravi Shastri

2. Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city’s total caseload to 1,54,741 on Tuesday, while the death count rose to 4,226, authorities said.

3. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state’s case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said.

With 422 COVID-19 patients dying to the infection, the death count in the state reached 20,687, he said.

4. Pune city reported 1,267 new cases along with 54 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city stands at 81,674 and death count at 2,131.

5. A total of 3,09,41,264 tests for detection of COVID-19 have so far been conducted in India with record 8,99,864 tests done in a single day, even though the positivity rate remained low at 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent.

6. The total number of recoveries crossed the 19 lakh-mark with 57,937 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far.

7. Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh-mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases.

8. Some hospitals in the national capital have said they are seeing recovered coronavirus patients returning to them with recurrence of the infection.

9. More than 600 people in Bhubaneswar have recovered from the disease without having to undergo treatment at a hospital, a senior official said.

10. The coronavirus case tally in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 2,676 on Tuesday with four new patients coming to light. The area, considered to be Asia’s largest slum, recorded a single-digit rise on the 15th day in a row.

