New Delhi: With 66,999 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 23,96,638, including 6,53,622 active cases.

1. Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said.

2. Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases, while 54 more people died in the last 24 hours due to the disease.

3. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai rose to 2,643 on Wednesday with the addition of nine new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The biggest slum colony, once a hotspot of coronavirus transmission, now has only 87 active cases as 2,298 of 2,643 patients have already recovered, a senior official said.

4. Trade across the India- Bhutan border through Jaigaon in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district has been suspended following the imposition of a coronavirus-induced lockdown in the Himalayan kingdom, an official said on Wednesday.

5. Punjab on Wednesday witnessed a record 39 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 675, while 1,020 cases took the state’s infection tally to 26,909.

6. Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 6,182, official data showed.

7. Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed 2.50 lakh overall cases of COVID-19, while Karnataka reported its highest single-day spike of 7,000-plus infections and Tamil Nadu witnessed yet another day of over 100 virus-related deaths.

8. Karnataka on Wednesday reported its biggest single-day spike of 7,883 COVID-19 cases and 113 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,96,494 and the death toll to 3,510.

9. The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 41,604 with the addition of 870 cases in the state on Wednesday, health officials said. The fatality figure rose to 1,048 after 15 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

10. The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. West Bengal state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for a sanitisation drive, an official said. The 14-storied building, located in Howrah, will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on these two days, the official said on Wednesday.