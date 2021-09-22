Shimla: A total of 79 students along with the three staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sai School Dharampur in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh in the last three days as reported by the news agency ANI. “The school has been made a micro-containment zone after a cluster of cases” CMO Dr Devender Sharma said, Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: AAP to Contest in All 68 seats In Next Year’s Polls

As per the data, a total of 263 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on Tuesday. Two people succumbed to covid-19 in the district of Kangra leading the death toll to stand at 3639. The two deceased were aged 78 and 75 respectively.

The highest number of covid cases were reported from the Hamirpur 403, followed by Kangra (393), Mandi (347), Bilaspur(194), Shimla (184), Una (79), Chamba (35), Kullu (31), Solan (24), Lahaul-Spiti (13), Kinnaur (9), and Sirmaur(3).

An official spokesperson on Monday said that schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till September 25 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The state government had earlier ordered the closure of schools till September 21.

In a fresh order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, “All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021.”

Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend schools, he added. For residential schools, the standard operating procedures developed by the Department of Education will be followed to prevent any spread of COVID-19, the order added.