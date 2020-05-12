New Delhi: With 3,604 new cases and 87 death in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India surpassed 70,000-mark– 70,756 to be specific on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 46,008 are active and 2,293 are fatalities so far while at least 22,454 people have recovered from the disease. Also Read - Airlens Minus Corona: Stanford, IIT Alumni Develop 'Intelligent Robot' for Chemical-Free Disinfection of Public Places

The fresh figures come a day after the Narendra Modi-led government hinted at easing restrictions to boost economic activities. Also Read - As COVID-19 Peaks, EAM Jaishankar Participates in Video Meet With Counterparts of 6 Countries

Earlier on Monday, Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi, while interacting with the chief ministers of all states and UTs for the fifth time via video conferencing, said,”I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth.” Also Read - BCCI to Suffer Revenue Loss of About Rs 4,000 Crore if IPL 2020 Gets Cancelled

He also called for a ‘balanced strategy’ to fight the COVID-19 crisis and sought suggestions from states on the way forward in tackling the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with 22,171 cases and highest number of deaths, at least 868. However, there are states like Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands that have zero coronavirus cases. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty has been reported from here so far.

Here are the top developments

Indian Railways today restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad,Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad & Jammu Tawi.

Twelve flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today- AI 1375 Manila to Ahmedabad, AI 162 London to Hyderabad, AI 144 Newark-Mumbai-Ahmedabad, AI 0381 Singapore to Delhi, AI 1242 Dhaka to Srinagar, AI 1924 Dammam to Kochi, AI 1377 Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai, AI 1375 Manila to Delhi, IX 350 Muscat to Chennai, IX 814 Dubai to Kannur, IX 384 Dubai to Mangalore and IX 485 Singapore-Bengaluru-Kochi.

A ‘shramik special train’ carrying 1230 migrant workers from Mumbai arrived at Kalaburagi Railway station at 2.20 am, today.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on May 11 via video conference. Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes, said Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for US State Department.

Textile industry in Surat has incurred losses due to the ongoing lockdown. Jitubhai Vakharia, President, South Gujarat Textile Processors’ Association said,”An estimated loss of Rs 1000 crores may be incurred as the lockdown is expected to extend”.