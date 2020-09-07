Delhi Metro Resumes Services: Giving huge relief to thousands of commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday resumes services along the Yello Line. Also Read - Doors Will Open on The Right | Delhi Metro Resumes After 169 Days - Full Schedule Till Sept 12 Here

Issuing a statement, the DMRC said that the operations in the first four hours from 7 AM to 11 AM was smooth with approximately 7500 passengers availing services.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed its services on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, today. Operations in the first four hours from 7 AM to 11 AM was smooth with approximately 7500 passengers availing services," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed its services on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, today. Operations in the first four hours from 7:00 am to 11:00 am was smooth with approximately 7500 passengers availing services: DMRC pic.twitter.com/4VVJtEUNv5 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

After being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMRC resumes services on the Yellow Line and the commuters trod with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system.

The services resumed at 7 AM with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. As per updates from the DMRC, the first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC tweeted and posted a video clip of the first train leaving HUDA City Centre

As the day began, some riders wearing protective masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Kashmere Gate and Hauz Khas on the Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The development comes as the Central government on August 29 issued guidelines and allowed metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner.

The metro services resumed on a day when Delhi registered 3,256 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in 72 days, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh.